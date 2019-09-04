Namibia: No Namibians Hurt in SA Attacks

THE Namibian high commission in South Africa says no Namibian has fallen victim to the recent xenophobic attacks in that country.

A counsellor at the Namibian high commission, Vasco Samupofu, confirmed this yesterday and said they have not received reports of xenophobic attacks involving Namibians.

This was despite numerous videos and reports widely circulating on social media suggesting that some citizens had fallen victim to the attacks.

The xenophobic attacks have largely been targeted at foreign-owned shops and truck drivers in and around Johannesburg.

Sampofu added that their office was liaising with the South African authorities to monitor the situation.

"We have collaborated with the police here, and they will contact us about any attacks [on Namibians]," he said.

The high commissioner, Veiccoh Nghiwete, yesterday warned Namibians living in South Africa to avoid crime hotspots in some areas in that country, especially the Gauteng province, until the xenophobic attacks and protests diffuse.

"[We] strongly request all Namibians in the Gauteng province to remain vigilant at all times, and to avoid all hotspots until the situation is calm," the advisory stated.

Popular Democratic Movement leader McHenry Venaani also called on the African Union (AU) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to intervene in the ongoing xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

In a letter directed to SADC chairperson John Magufuli, Venaani said the xenophobic attacks were an infringement on fundamental human rights and freedoms.

"I would like the AU and SADC to call the leadership of South Africa to order as the continent of Africa has embarked on opening the free movement of people and goods through the promulgation of the continental free trade area," the opposition leader said.

COMPANIES TAKING CAUTION

The Namibian approached a number of logistics companies operating between Namibia and South Africa.

FP Du Toit logistics company chief executive officer Stephan Terblanche yesterday said the company has kept a close eye on South African road networks.

The company operates frequently from Namibia to Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town.

"As for the Durban-Johannesburg route, we usually phone police because it's a very sensitive route. There are always guys who want to cause trouble, so truck drivers avoid driving that route at night," Terblanche noted.

Despite no cases of attacks on truckers, he said he would not take the risk of sending out trucks due to the commotion around xenophobic attacks.

"We won't send out a truck if we are not sure. There is a panic button, we have control rooms to monitor our trucks, we can watch and warn truck drivers where there is trouble," he explained.

Terblanche added that routes are planned beforehand in order for the company to keep track of its drivers, and to contact the South African Police Service to verify whether there are any reported incidents.

The chief executive officer stressed that the safety of a truck driver is most important, adding that if anything happens, the company would be held accountable.

"Most important is driver safety. If a driver is attacked or killed, what will I say to his family? The driver is the most important," he continued.

Sharing similar sentiments was the managing director of marketing and sales at Blaauws Transport, Deon Blaauws.

Approximately 70% of the company's goods are transported to and from the Gauteng province in South Africa, which has been identified as the hotspot.

"We have been affected a bit," he said.

The company on Sunday decided to stop Namibian-registered trucks entering South Africa as he "could not take that risk."

This came after two of the company's trucks were stopped on the N7 near Piekenierskloof, but luckily were released, earlier this week.

He added that the M3 national road in Kwa-Zulu-Natal is notorious for trucks being targeted.

"We keep Namibian trucks within Namibia; we did not send them out to the Durban route," he said.

Blaauws furthermore encouraged people to verify xenophobic attacks and news reports, as there is a lot of old news resurfacing.

Local retailers reassured consumers that their operations have not been affected by the ongoing crisis in South Africa, and that they have put contingency plans in place for moments like this.

They said those adverse effects will only be felt if the situation drags on for months.