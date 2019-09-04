Somalia: AU Military Base in Central Somalia Attacked By Militants

Al-Shabab fighters have attacked an AU military base in central Somalia amid ongoing army operations against the Al-Qaeda-linked Militant group in the country.

The militants targeted an outpost belonging to Djibouti peacekeepers located outside Bulo-burde town in Hiran region. The ambush sparked a heavy gunfight between the two sides.

Following the attack, Djibouti soldiers rounded up 17 people on suspicion of having links with Al-Shabab, according to local residents who spoke to Radio Shabelle via phone.

The Djibouti troops are part of African Union Mission in Somalia [AMISOM] which is made up of 22,000 soldiers from Kenya, Uganda, Burundi, and Ethiopia.