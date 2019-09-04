Somalia: Al-Shabaab Says It Killed Soldiers in Mogadishu

4 September 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

More details are coming out of a series of assassinations last night in Mogadishu, the Somali capital amidst tight security measures. Gunmen have shot and killed two Somali government soldiers in separate attacks in the capital, according to the sources.

Al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the killings through a statement posted on its affiliated websites. Al-Shabaab said it assassinated two NISA officers in Mogadishu's Shibis district.

There has been no word from the Somali security agencies about the killings.

