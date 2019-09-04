Somalia: Galmudug Reconciliation Conference Postponed for the 3rd Time

Galmudug reconciliation conference which was expected to open today in Dhusamareb, the capital of Galgadud region has been postponed for the third time.

Some members of the organizing committee said the meeting had been delayed due to technical issues.

They also said they are hopeful that the conference will open on 5th September 2019.

Somali Prime Minister, Hassan Ali Khaire and some members of his cabinet are in the city on a mission to be part of the reconciliation process.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the town, with government and AMISOM troops deployed there.