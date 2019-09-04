Nigeria: Xenophobia: Protesters Target Abuja Shoprite, Burn Tyres, Billboard

4 September 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Samson Adenekan

Some protesters on Wednesday morning stormed a Shoprite mall in Abuja to protest the attack on Nigerians in South Africa.

The protesters, who appear to have been prevented by the police from attacking the mall, burnt tyres and a billboard along the Abuja-airport road.

Their actions caused a traffic build-up on the Abuja-airport expressway causing diversion of traffic.

Shoprite, a retail shopping outlet of South African origin, has been a major victim of retaliatory attacks by Nigerians.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Shoprite malls were attacked in Lagos and Ibadan on Tuesday.

The federal government on Tuesday night cautioned Nigerians against retaliatory attacks on South African businesses.

President Muhammadu Buhari also on Tuesday dispatched a special envoy to South Africa to protest the attack on Nigerians in that country.

Details later...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Business
Company
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.