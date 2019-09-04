Nigeria: Xenophobia: Protesters Target Abuja Shoprite, Burn Tyres, Billboard

Some protesters on Wednesday morning stormed a Shoprite mall in Abuja to protest the attack on Nigerians in South Africa.

The protesters, who appear to have been prevented by the police from attacking the mall, burnt tyres and a billboard along the Abuja-airport road.

Their actions caused a traffic build-up on the Abuja-airport expressway causing diversion of traffic.

Shoprite, a retail shopping outlet of South African origin, has been a major victim of retaliatory attacks by Nigerians.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Shoprite malls were attacked in Lagos and Ibadan on Tuesday.

The federal government on Tuesday night cautioned Nigerians against retaliatory attacks on South African businesses.

President Muhammadu Buhari also on Tuesday dispatched a special envoy to South Africa to protest the attack on Nigerians in that country.

