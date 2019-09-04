South Africa: Boucher On Why AB Won't Captain in the MSL

Cape Town — Tshwane Spartans coach Mark Boucher has revealed that former Proteas star batsman AB de Villiers will not captain the Mzansi Super League (MSL) side in 2019.

De Villiers skippered the Pretoria-franchise for the inaugural edition last year, which saw the Spartans finish second-last on the log.

The 35-year-old, who retired from international cricket in 2018, played nine MSL matches and scored 189 runs in 2018.

De Villiers was retained by the Spartans as their Proteas marquee player for this year's second edition.

Following the MSL player draft on Tuesday, Boucher stated that De Villiers had vacated his captaincy role for the upcoming season.

"AB won't be captain, we've discussed that. He's a fantastic player but he must go out there and play and perform like he's been performing in the last while," said Boucher via a press release.

"We have a few leadership options, we'll talk to them and see how they feel.

"I don't think AB needs that burden, he's in that stage of his life where he must enjoy his cricket and that's probably when he plays his best."

The Spartans signed several big names in the player draft including Morne Morkel, Roelof van der Merwe, Dean Elgar and Wiaan Mulder.

READ | Mzansi Super League: Highs and lows of 2019 draft

Boucher walked away pleased from Tuesday's draft: "Our squad this time has got cover for everything."

The second edition of the MSL will start on November 8 .

Tshwane Spartan squad:

AB de Villiers, Tom Curran (International marquee - England), Lungi Ngidi, Theunis de Bruyn, Lutho Sipamla, Tony de Zorzi, Morné Morkel (Kolpak), Heinrich Klaasen, Roelof van der Merwe (Netherlands), Pite van Biljon, Waqar Salamkheil (Afghanistan), Dean Elgar, Wiaan Mulder, Vaughn van Jaarsveld and Corbin Bosch

Sport24