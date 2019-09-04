Africa: Sudan Participates in Meeting of African Capacity for Immediate Response to Crises

4 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Chief of Joint Staff, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Osman Al-Hussein headed Sudan's delegation taking part in meeting of African Capacity for Immediate Response to Crises (ACIRC) at levels of chiefs of staff and ministers of defense being held in Pretoria, South Africa.

Sudan participates in ACIRC by a force that it would be fully operational soon.

The meetings , which began on September 1, aim to increase effectiveness of coordination and expedite preparations for completion of the ACIRC forces standby to carry out its task.

It is to be noted that the ACIRC is sponsored by the African Commission and African Peace and Security Council and managed by strategic cell affiliated to AU and that the officers are seconded from members and voluntary states.

The main purpose of the ACIRC is that to make Africans resolve their problems themselves, employ capacities and potentials of the continent and boost values of cooperation and soldarity among the member states.

