Sudan: Consultative Meeting for Children With Visual Impairment to Improve Their Participation

Khartoum — The Secretary of the Child Welfare Council in Khartoum State ,Miss Muluk Ibrahim Al Haj called the children of visual impairment to be aware of their rights ,arguing them to moving forward with the rehabilitation and training to claim these rights and to advocate the issues of children, especially those with visual disabilities. She was addressing ,Monday, the consultative meeting for children with visual impairment to improve their participation ,organized by Khartoum State Child Welfare Council in collaboration with the National Union for the Blind in Khartoum state ,and UNESEF organization, at Sudan News Agency. She affirmed that The Sudan Child Act 2010, has stipulated all the rights of the children and that activating the participation of children with visual impairment would promote these rights ,pointing that the principle of participation is one of the most fundamental principles of the law of the child. Secretary of the Family and Child in the Union for the Blind of Khartoum state, Miss Sara Mahmoud ,from her part stressed that tackling issues of children with visual disabilities comes within the framework of the smart partnership between the Blind Union and the Khartoum state Child Welfare Council to create media platforms to communicate the voice of children who represent this important segment and that these children are the leaders of change in the future because they have the will to challenge.