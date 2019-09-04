Sudan: Consultative Meeting for Children With Visual Impairment to Improve Their Participation

4 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Secretary of the Child Welfare Council in Khartoum State ,Miss Muluk Ibrahim Al Haj called the children of visual impairment to be aware of their rights ,arguing them to moving forward with the rehabilitation and training to claim these rights and to advocate the issues of children, especially those with visual disabilities. She was addressing ,Monday, the consultative meeting for children with visual impairment to improve their participation ,organized by Khartoum State Child Welfare Council in collaboration with the National Union for the Blind in Khartoum state ,and UNESEF organization, at Sudan News Agency. She affirmed that The Sudan Child Act 2010, has stipulated all the rights of the children and that activating the participation of children with visual impairment would promote these rights ,pointing that the principle of participation is one of the most fundamental principles of the law of the child. Secretary of the Family and Child in the Union for the Blind of Khartoum state, Miss Sara Mahmoud ,from her part stressed that tackling issues of children with visual disabilities comes within the framework of the smart partnership between the Blind Union and the Khartoum state Child Welfare Council to create media platforms to communicate the voice of children who represent this important segment and that these children are the leaders of change in the future because they have the will to challenge. Sn

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Health
Children
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans
We Aren't Safe Anywhere, Say South Africa's Women

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.