Sudan: Hamdok Holds Talks With German Foreign Minister

4 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Dr Abdalla Hamdok held talks at his office Tuesday with the German Foreign Minister, Heiko Maas.

The talks talked issues of concern to the two countries and where the German side expressed full readiness to assist Sudan to integrate its economy in the international economy as well as cooperation on area of energy , particularly electricity.

Undersecretary of Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Omer Dahab said in press statements that that the meeting discussed the expected assistance from Germany in area of vocational training in the coming period.

He revealed that the German Foreign Minister that the German humanitarian assistance to Sudan would be tripled , pointing out that the talks also looked into cooperation in area of peace which is the top priority of the interim government.

Ambassador Dahab said the visit of German Foreign Minister was considered as start of new stage for Sudan in cooperation with international community led by Germany which ha s distinguished position in international economic relations and assumes influential position in European Union.

