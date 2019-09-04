South Africa: Tanzanian Seized Airbus 220-300 in Joburg to Fly Home

4 September 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

A South African court has ordered the release of a seized Tanzanian Airbus 220-300, after a temporary week of detention at the Johannesburg airport.

The court set aside the order to impound the aircraft and ordered further that the first respondents pays costs.

With the news unfolding, the Tanzania's Government spokesman Hassan Abbasi said the Gauteng Court passed the verdict that the plane be released and the plaintiff pay for the law suit.

However, thanked the citizens for their patience when the matter was being resolved. The August 24 seizure of the plane followed a court application by a retired farmer to whom the Tanzanian government is to pay a compensation over a land expropriation to the tune of $13 million including interest.

