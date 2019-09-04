Tanzania: On Human Flourishing - State House-Ward Level Tie, Significant for Promoting Shared Prosperity

opinion

GIVEN the importance of local governance for delivering projects and achieving results for Tanzanians, recently President John Magufuli invited about 3,800 Ward Executive Officers (WEO) from across the Mainland Tanzania for a meeting at the State House.

The meeting was not only taking place for the first time in the history of independent Tanzania, but also special, because these are key leaders at the local government machinery.

But what was exactly the meaning, importance and implication of this unique gathering? Well, as I said earlier, it was rather an extraordinary event for the officers because these leaders, who work closely with the Ward Development Committees, the body responsible for ensuring the implementation of the decisions and policies of the District Council and of the development systems, which relate to the Ward, were at Magogoni not by accident. I presume the President wanted a platform and did use it to mentor, teach and challenge the WEOs, an important group in the local government.

The get-together at Magogoni was rather inspiring and it meant a lot to the leaders, whom President Magufuli would like to embrace in his fifth phase government national vision.

In my view and from Mr President's gist of his speech, it was evident that he was articulating his agenda of setting a vision for the nation and implementing it.

As a leader he sounded fully aware and wished to remind the Ward Executive Officers that he works through wananchi and fellow leaders like them are very important in enabling his government achieve its national goals. Indeed they are an important crew. They are the key people in the government apparatus.

Whenever one speaks of the Ward Executive Officer, he or she is talking about someone directly linked to and responsible for national policies, strategies and programmes.

Magufuli wanted to remind them of their role when he spoke of the Officers being expected to know that what he or she does should be geared towards realizing, among other things, improved social economic wellbeing of all the peoples in his or her Ward as outlined in the Tanzania's National Development Vision (NDV) 2025.

This is why he challenged them to play their role so that a common future can be ensured and made visible in all Wards through an economic wellbeing, improvement of the standards of living and quality of life, freedom and social justice among wananchi.

It was good that this proposal was raised in the form of a reminder because the ultimate goal of the entire fifth phase government team is to see poverty eradicated and provision of quality, accountable, accessible and responsive socio-economic services to the people of Tanzania is ensured.

And there are other unseen yet positive outcomes from this historical meeting. I think even though many are talking about the event as that which have never happened before, which I agree, but we must not dwell on the historicity of it.

There is more to the event. More importantly, and speaking of his loaded speech, I can say his intention was to unite them into a unified force focused on a single goal - Tanzania's economic development and industrialisation which would best be achieved if the Ward

Executive Officers would work diligently towards enhancing accountability, realizing and ensuring that government services are implemented through local government authorities.

Likewise, President Magufuli message was that fellow leaders would always bear in mind that they should do well as they serve because there shall be always the consequent importance of a wellfunctioning system for decentralized service delivery and local governance.

This could have been the reason as to why Mr President wanted them to always remember that they are the connection between the council as a corporate body and the communities that the council is there to serve.

As I read Aesop (c.620- 560 BC) wisdom - all of us, the great and the little have need of each other, I am glad President Magufuli recognised their potential even though he was not happy because some of them have tended to undermine themselves.

To unlock their potential, President Magufuli pushed Ward Executive Officers out of their comfort zones and was sincerely delegating important tasks to them, something which will ultimately make Tanzania a great country. It was very clear, from their observations that they have believed in him and trusted him enough to follow in his footsteps.

They simply endorsed Mr President's leadership. Who knows, they probably were saying; I recognize President Magufuli's leadership ability. I trust President Magufuli. I want to be like President Magufuli. I want to learn from Mr President.

To a very important note was President Magufuli's reminder to Ward Executive Officers that they should understand their roles and responsibilities as they participate in the nation building agenda.

His emphasis that they should be visible, accessible and accountable was but important and timely. It was a meeting which called for these leaders to understand their local community and stand up for it.

The Magogoni crowd was but a stern reminder for each one to ensure that he or she is pro-active, listens and is available and deals with wananchi problems.

On a similar note, Mr President was confident of their commitment and seemed happy and confident that the ongoing development of the capacity for participatory bottom-up planning spearheaded by Minister Jaffo and Mkuchika, through various systems and procedures, will eventually see the communities adequately empowered.

Finally, I see the event as unique for the country because the officers were not only re-commissioned for an important task ahead, but Mr President reminded wananchi of his vision for creating greater inclusion for them.

For many, the officers' rare opportunity and time with the top leader in the country at state house reiterated the long-run importance of Ward Executive Officers and their role in implementing JPM agenda of promoting shared prosperity for mother Tanzania.

Cheers!

The author, Dr Alfred Sebahene, is Ag Head of the Department of Corruption Studies, lecturer, researcher and social issues analyst at St John's University of Tanzania, Dodoma.