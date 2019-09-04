Gambia: Sheikh Abdullah Jah Charitable Foundation Inaugurate Two Boreholes in CRR

Sheikh Abdullah Jah Charitable Foundation (SAJCF) on Saturday 31st August 2019, inaugurated two boreholes in Samba Tacko and Santanto Bubu villages in Central River Region (CRR) South.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Deputy Governor of CRR Omar Sey who represented the Governor, applauded SAJCF for their intervention in providing portable water for the people in these communities in CRR south.

"This is a gesture worthy of emulation. If we in The Gambia are able to get such gestures of this nature, most of our problems would be solved. SAJCF has the commitment and goodwill to ensure vulnerable communities in the rural Gambia are provided with adequate social services that they lack throughout this period," Deputy Governor Sey said.

The Chairperson of the Janjangbureh Area Council Ibrahim Janko Sanneh, said digging boreholes and wells are works of his Council; but that the gesture from SAJCF is needed to complement their efforts.

"I cannot recognize your joys and appreciation towards these facilities until you are able to sustain them for decades," Chairperson Sanneh told the beneficiary villages.

Fabakary Trawally on behalf of SAJCF) said the Foundation is non-governmental and supports the livelihood of rural communities through the provision of free medical services and portable water to people living in rural communities. He said the Foundation supports the improvement of medical services in rural communities by taking well-equipped mobile medical caravans to the countryside to treat patients free of charge. Trawally said in 2016, SAJCF successfully expanded its water relief operations by installing solar water pumping systems in Upper and Central River Regions of the country; that the first set of these systems were built in the communities of Darsilameh and Brikamading in CRR, and in Sandu Jakaba in URR. He said these communities were in much need of portable water; that in 2018, SAJCF further expanded water relief operations to Nyankui in URR.

He said the Foundation's collaboration with other agencies such as the U.S. Peace Corps boosted their project in the village of Tinkijo in URR.

Neneh Trawally of Samba Tacko village thanked SAJCF for providing them with portable water. She said in the past, women have to wake up as early as 5 am to fetch water; that this coupled with other drudgeries that made life very hard for them.