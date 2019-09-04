Gambia: Sweden Based Gambian Donates to Brikama Health Centre

Sweden based Gambian Mr. Idrissa Conta, on Thursday 30th August 2019 donated a delivery bed and two centrifuge machines for blood transfusion to the Brikama Health facility.

Mr Conta said there is need to offer support to the country's health sector. He said hospitals and health facilities in the country need assistance to help the poor.

Doctor Ismaila Ceesay, a political science lecturer at the University of The Gambia and friend to Mr. Conta, said what motivated him to convince his friend to donate the materials to Brikama health centre was because of the 'Occupy Brikama Area Council' protests; that because of the appalling conditions at the health centre during that protest, he saw the need to seek for such assistance.

Ceesay said the hospital was built when the population of Brikama was smaller than it is today; but that the population has since grown but the facilities of the health facility still remains the same.

Doctor Lamin Sanyang, officer in-charge of the Brikama health facility said the donation came at a time when there is only one machine at the Lab. of the entire health centre. "With this donation, more samples will be seen, which means effective care will be given to patients," Sanyang said. He added the donation will be useful and helpful and will increase the standard of the health facility.