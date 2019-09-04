Gambia: New Scorpion Boy Kante Returns to French Football

3 September 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

France-born Gambian Aboubakary Kanteh has sealed a return to Ligue 2 football after quitting Belgium's Cercle Brugge temporarily. The 25-year-old found playing time a bit hard to come by at Brugge leading to his return to the French Ligue 1 on loan.

An attacking midfielder, Kante arrived at Brugge a sort of a marquee but that tagging seems to have been blown out a bit owing to his lack of plying minutes. Le Mans started out the season stuttering and hope the landing of Aboubakry's services will get them competing for promotion to the French Ligue 1.

Both clubs agreed to sanction the Gambian's move until end of the current campaign.

