Gambia: Cabinet to Discuss Janneh Commission Report Today

4 September 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

A state house press release has indicated that President Adama Barrow will preside over a Special Cabinet Meeting today, Wednesday 4thSeptember, to discuss the Cabinet White Paper on the report of the Commission of Enquiry into the Financial Activities of Certain Public Bodies, Enterprises, and Offices and the Related Accumulation of Assets by the Former President Yahya Jammeh and Associates.

Similarly, the President will chair an Ordinary Session of Cabinet on Thursday, 5th September 2019 at 10:00 A.M. to discuss other important matters of state.

However, before Cabinet goes into session on Thursday, the President will preside over the swearing-in ceremony of the following new government appointees: Minister of Defence, Minister of Interior, Secretary General and Head of the Civil Service, three new Permanent Secretaries, and the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission.

