South Africa: Hendricks in the Runs Again for SA 'A' in Washout

4 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Reeza Hendricks led a strong batting display for South Africa 'A' in the 4th unofficial ODI against India 'A' in Trivandrum on Wednesday before rain forced the game to be abandoned at the Greenfield International Stadium.

The right-hander, who hit a century in the series opener, struck an unbeaten 60 off 70 balls , with good support coming from Matthew Breetzke (25), Temba Bavuma (28 retired hurt) and Heinrich Klaasen (21 not out) as the tourists reached 137/1 when the wet weather prematurely ended their innings.

The South Africans had faced 25 overs at that stage, with the target then revised to 193 in the same number of overs.

But the rain again returned with the Asian side, already 3-0 up in the five-match series, on 56/1 one in 7.4 overs.

The solitary wicket was claimed by Anrich Nortje (1/26), while senior India star Shikhar Dhawan was at the crease unbeaten on 34.

The result did not mean much to the series overall, India having already wrapped things up in the previous game on Monday. All the matches thus far have been weather affected.

The series concludes at the same venue in Kerala state on Friday.

