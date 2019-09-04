South Africa: SA Names Davis Cup Team for Bulgaria Tie

4 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — The South African Davis Cup team captain, Marcos Ondruska, has named a competitive squad to take on Bulgaria in their Euro/Africa Group II tie at the Kelvin Grove Tennis Club in Cape Town on September 13 and 14.

The four-man team contains a mixture of experience and young talent - specifically: Lloyd Harris, Raven Klaasen, Ruan Roelofse and Philip Henning .

Tennis South Africa (TSA) on Tuesday also announced a trio of next generation young players, who will join the squad as practice partners for the week in Richard Thongoana and Bertus Kruger (both US College based players) and Joubert Klopper (the current SA under 18 Junior National singles champion).

"Everyone is really excited about playing in Cape Town in this thrilling tie. The team is in great form leading up to this point," Ondruska said.

"Lloyd is enjoying a career high rankings wise and playing consistently well against the top players in the world. Raven is always a stalwart for the team, and his leadership and experience provide such an opportunity for all the players to learn all things tennis.

"His doubles Davis Cup partner - Ruan - is in fine form, having played a lot of singles in the run up to this tie. I'm looking forward to seeing his improvement. It's also great to see our younger generation stepping up and being included in the team, with the inclusion of Philip and the next gen players."

South Africa stands to return to Group I should they win this fixture, with an improved chance of then getting into the newly-restructured Davis Cup World Group.

Both Harris and Klaasen are fresh off their respective singles and doubles participation at the US Open, currently taking place at Flushing Meadows in New York, the United States.

Bulgarian captain on Wednesday announced the traveling team that includes Dimitar Kuzmanov, Alexander Lazarov, Alexander Donski, Gabriel Donev, Adrian Andreev

The official draw is set for Thursday, September 12 from 11:00 to 13:00 at Groot Constantia.

- Tennis SA

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.