South Africa: Two Cape Town Officers Shot, 'Seriously Wounded' While Protecting Construction Workers

4 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kamva Somdyala

Two City of Cape Town law enforcement officers had to be airlifted to hospital on Wednesday afternoon after they were shot and wounded in Philippi.

The officers were also robbed of their firearms during the attack.

According to mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith, the officers came under attack while they were protecting workers at a construction project in Sweet Homes.

Smith said the officers had been "seriously wounded".

He assured the families of the officers, aged 54 and 49, that they would receive the best care and assistance possible, while the City continued to work with police to "leave no stone unturned to bring the perpetrators to justice so they can answer for their cowardly deeds".

"The City condemns this gratuitous act of extreme violence perpetrated against the officers who were serving the community," said Smith.

Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut said the law enforcement officers had been sitting in their marked vehicle when they came under attack.

"The suspects fled and are yet to be arrested," said Traut.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

