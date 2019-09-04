Botswana/South Africa: Botswana Women Shock Banyana Banyana

4 September 2019
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Anastacia Sibanda

Johannesburg — Botswana senior women national team defied all odds by walloping Banyana Banyana of South Africa 3-2 in an Olympic qualifier in Johannesburg yesterday.

Early in the first half, the referee awarded Botswana a corner, which was well taken by Balotlhanyi Johannes and ended in the net, but the goal was ruled off side.

However, South Africa regained ground and piled pressure, but Botswana defended well forcing the game to go into a recess with a score board reading 0-0.

South Africa came with guns blazing in the second half, but Botswana goalkeeper Sedilame Bosija denied them goals. She was ultimately declared player of the match.

While on Botswana's side most of the attempts went wide, they continued to surge forward looking for a goal, but could not find back of the net.

The game went into extra time and in the 30 minutes, Botswana resorted to play defensive football.

In the resultant penalty shoot-out, Botswana converted through Lesego Radiakanyo, Lone Galefetoge and Bosija. The outstanding goalkeeper also saved two penalties.

South Africa coach, Desiree Ellis decried the fact that her team created many chances but failed to convert them.

"Penality shootout is a lottery and they can go either way, but at the end of it all Botswana came with a strategy, but we could have finished the game in the first half, but we didn't take our chances," she said.

Botswana's assistant coach, Alex Malate ,said they played against good opposition, adding that Banyana Banyana had quality players.

He said they did well to study South Africa's way of play.

"Even when we went to penalities,we knew which players will play to our goalkeepers right or left and we knew if we convert our penalities,our goalkeeper will save us," he said.

"Unlike in South Africa, we do not have a competitive league. We just have a few games at the regions, now it time for our association to take care of women football, because if we have structures we can do better," he said.

Malete thanked Botswana Football Association for taking the team to a two-week training camp in Slovakia. Botswana will play against Zambia in the third round of qualifiers.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Botswana
Southern Africa
South Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.