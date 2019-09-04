Botswana/South Africa: Botswana Women Shock Banyana Banyana

Johannesburg — Botswana senior women national team defied all odds by walloping Banyana Banyana of South Africa 3-2 in an Olympic qualifier in Johannesburg yesterday.

Early in the first half, the referee awarded Botswana a corner, which was well taken by Balotlhanyi Johannes and ended in the net, but the goal was ruled off side.

However, South Africa regained ground and piled pressure, but Botswana defended well forcing the game to go into a recess with a score board reading 0-0.

South Africa came with guns blazing in the second half, but Botswana goalkeeper Sedilame Bosija denied them goals. She was ultimately declared player of the match.

While on Botswana's side most of the attempts went wide, they continued to surge forward looking for a goal, but could not find back of the net.

The game went into extra time and in the 30 minutes, Botswana resorted to play defensive football.

In the resultant penalty shoot-out, Botswana converted through Lesego Radiakanyo, Lone Galefetoge and Bosija. The outstanding goalkeeper also saved two penalties.

South Africa coach, Desiree Ellis decried the fact that her team created many chances but failed to convert them.

"Penality shootout is a lottery and they can go either way, but at the end of it all Botswana came with a strategy, but we could have finished the game in the first half, but we didn't take our chances," she said.

Botswana's assistant coach, Alex Malate ,said they played against good opposition, adding that Banyana Banyana had quality players.

He said they did well to study South Africa's way of play.

"Even when we went to penalities,we knew which players will play to our goalkeepers right or left and we knew if we convert our penalities,our goalkeeper will save us," he said.

"Unlike in South Africa, we do not have a competitive league. We just have a few games at the regions, now it time for our association to take care of women football, because if we have structures we can do better," he said.

Malete thanked Botswana Football Association for taking the team to a two-week training camp in Slovakia. Botswana will play against Zambia in the third round of qualifiers.

Source : BOPA