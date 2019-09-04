Tunisia: Presidential Polls - Abid Briki Campaigns in Redayef

4 September 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Gafsa/Tunisia — The "Tunisia Forward" party held on Tuesday in Redayef (Gafsa governorate) an electoral meeting to present their candidate for the early presidential elections Abid Briki and his electoral programme, in the presence of party leaders.

In his address, Briki reviewed the main focal points of his action once elected, indicating that his project focus on fight against corruption and injustice and the dissemination of values of freedoms and social justice.

The president of the Republic is not only responsible for the national security, given that the latter is indissociable from the social, agriculture, tourist and water security, he indicated.

Briki specified that the head of State is indirectly responsible for the various components of security, that is why he is necessarily called to provide his point of view on all the regional development aspects, through the activation of the role of the Tunisian Institute for Strategic Studies (ITES) in the conduct of prospective studies.

The Tunisia Forward candidate undertook, once elected, to appoint a competent woman at the head of the Tunisian diplomacy and an expert or a serviceman on head of the national Defence Ministry, to preserve this department from political conflicts and help it focus on countering terrorism.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Tunisia
Governance
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.