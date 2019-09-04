Tunisia: Presidential Polls - Abid Briki Campaigns in Redayef

Gafsa/Tunisia — The "Tunisia Forward" party held on Tuesday in Redayef (Gafsa governorate) an electoral meeting to present their candidate for the early presidential elections Abid Briki and his electoral programme, in the presence of party leaders.

In his address, Briki reviewed the main focal points of his action once elected, indicating that his project focus on fight against corruption and injustice and the dissemination of values of freedoms and social justice.

The president of the Republic is not only responsible for the national security, given that the latter is indissociable from the social, agriculture, tourist and water security, he indicated.

Briki specified that the head of State is indirectly responsible for the various components of security, that is why he is necessarily called to provide his point of view on all the regional development aspects, through the activation of the role of the Tunisian Institute for Strategic Studies (ITES) in the conduct of prospective studies.

The Tunisia Forward candidate undertook, once elected, to appoint a competent woman at the head of the Tunisian diplomacy and an expert or a serviceman on head of the national Defence Ministry, to preserve this department from political conflicts and help it focus on countering terrorism.