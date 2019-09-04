Tunisia: Snjt to Create Early Warning Mechanism to Monitor Attacks On Journalists During Election Period

4 September 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The National Union of Tunisian Journalists (SNJT) decided to create an early warning mechanism to monitor attacks on journalists in the election period.

Over 20 whistleblowers among journalists deployed on field will be mobilised to this end nationwide, with a view to reporting the attacks against their colleagues to the observation unit at the professional security centre stemming from the SNJT, that will thereafter review all complaints before publishing them in instant press releases.

The SNJT pointed out that the media and the journalists assume a key role in ensuring a fair and balanced election coverage, based on the principle of equal opportunities between all candidates.

Besides, the union expressed concern over the negative aspects that have marked the start of the election campaign, calling all parties, the candidates and their supporters to respect the nature of the journalistic work, by avoiding to involve the sector's professionals in political conflicts.

The SNJT also calls the Independent higher Authority for the Elections (ISIE) to allow the journalists to have access to a precise and instant information, insisting on the respect of equality between all media without distinction.

