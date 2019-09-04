Tunisia: Tasdir+, Carthage Business Angels Launch Cross-Border Operation to Support Tunisian Startups Overseas

4 September 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The TASDIR+ and Carthage Business Angels are launching a cross-border operation to support Tunisian startups overseas, which is due to be initiated as of September 2019, the Export Promotion Centre (CEPEX) said on Wednesday.

The overall cost of the project is estimated at 2,727.500 billion dinars. The TASDIR+ funds will repay up to 70% of the costs incurred by the project holder.

This "Start Up Overseas" project aims to position the Tunisian innovative and high-potential startups on the international markets.

Relying on innovation for a sustainable and high-added-value export, the TASDIR+ funds created a collaboration framework with the Carthage Business Angels for a broad support operation of Tunisian startups overseas, the CEPEX said.

The deadline for submitting the files for this major project is set for September 22. This project seeks to help the startups expand, establish contacts with investors, partners or buyers overseas and through new international markets.

The "Start UP Overseas" operation will include promotional actions including the participation in 6 international startups exhibitions in Paris, Hanover, Tokyo, New York and international conferences (on investment, water, bio, etc.) and in the "Invest in Tunisian Start up, Invest in Africa conference" in Tunisia.

The Carthage Business Angels is a non-profit organisation and is the first network of angel investors in Tunisia that invest in an enterprise in its first development stages.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Tunisia
Business
Company
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.