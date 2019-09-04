South Africa: ATM Asks Parliament, President for Death Penalty Referendum

4 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jan Gerber

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has written to Speaker of the National Assembly Thandi Modise and to the Presidency to ask for the reintroduction of the death penalty.

ATM president Vuyo Zungula wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa, asking him to invoke his powers in terms of Section 84 of the Constitution to introduce a referendum on the death penalty.

In Zungula's letter to Modise, he asked that the Constitutional Review Committee (CRC) be asked to hold public hearings on the reintroduction of the death penalty.

"It will not be an exaggeration to say that South Africa is facing a crisis of women abuse and an excessive form of gender-based violence," reads the letter to Ramaphosa.

"The recent killings of young women during the month of August has once again brought this matter to the top of the agenda."

He wrote that it seemed that the laws that were supposed to protect women were failing.

"We are aware of a plethora of literature and statistics that seek to suggest that the death penalty is not a deterrent for crime," he wrote.

"As the African Transformation Movement, we hold a firm view that a very strong message needs to be sent to all the murderers and rapists, that the country will not tolerate this kind of abhorrent behaviour.

"The right to life, enshrined in the Constitution, cannot be the sole preserve of murderers and rapists."

He wrote that the Constitution should be strengthened to protect innocent lives.

"The Constitution cannot be the refuge for murderers and rapists. The Constitution must be the refuge for ALL citizens of this country that are law abiding."

Zungula also referred to instances of vigilante killings and said these could not be encouraged.

"The outcome of the referendum should decide whether or not the Constitution should be amended to allow for the death penalty for heinous crimes such as rape and murder. South Africa must emulate some of its neighbours, like Botswana and Malawi, where there is zero tolerance for murderers."

His letter said murderers and rapists were abusing rights enshrined in the Constitution and were "quick to seek refuge in the same Constitution for their own lives to be saved".

"Bereaved families have an untenable duty to prolong their closure by being forced to coexist with the killers of some of their family members."

On Tuesday, Ramaphosa described the past few days as a "dark period for South Africa" after many called on the president to address the issue.

The chairperson of Parliament's multi-party women's caucus, Nkhensani Kate Bilankulu, also said the ANC caucus called for a national state of emergency to be declared on gender-based violence and femicide.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.