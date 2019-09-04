Tunisia Takes Part in Munich Fabric Start Sourcing

4 September 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia is taking part, for the 2nd time, in the Munich Fabric Start Sourcing, September 3-5 in Munich, Germany, the Export Promotion Centre (CEPEX) said Wednesday.

Six Tunisian companies specialised in women's and men's ready-to-wear, sportswear, knitwear and swimsuits are present among the 80 exhibitors from different countries, such as Macedonia, Portugal, Turkey, Greece, Bosnia and Morocco.

The show offers a platform dedicated to co-contracting and finished products, said the CEPEX in a press release.

The Tunisian participation aims to promote the skills of Tunisian companies in the textile-clothing sector, the development of the Tunisian potential and the exploration of the German market which presents opportunities for the export of the ready-made in Tunisia.

The show is organised twice a year and is considered as the main and most important professional event dedicated to the world of jeans. About 1,000 exhibitors between suppliers of raw materials and manufacturers jeans and sportswear are display their know-how there, reads the same source.

The textile-clothing industry remains the leading manufacturing sector in Tunisia in terms of jobs (160,000 jobs) and number of companies with 1,695 companies located in Tunisia. This sector benefits in particular from the advantages of the geographical proximity of Tunisia to the European market, the quality of the production and the speed of the execution of the order," stresses the CEPEX.

The Tunisian companies could offer a great flexibility of production at prices more competitive than those proposed by the countries of Eastern Europe, Morocco or Turkey, the same source specifies.

