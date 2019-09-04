Eritrea Side Event Presentation At UNCCD Conference

Asmara — Eritrea presented its experience on different approaches of promoting the Greening Campaign and the introduction of the energy saving 'Adhanet' smokeless oven yesterday, 3 September at the side event of the 14th Conference of Parties of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) which is being held in New Delhi, India.

According to report, Eritrea through the participant delegation led by Mr. Huruy Asgedom, D.G. of Agricultural Extension Department at the Ministry of Agriculture and, Ambassador of Eritrea to India Mr. Alem Tsehaye presented its experience on the different approaches of redressing the environment and other greening campaigns.

At the side event in which a number of experts and country representatives took part, Mr. Huruy Asgedom presented a video and pictorial presentation on Eritrea's experience on the preservation and management of natural resources, as well as on the introduction of 'Asmara-Solar Powered Stove'.

Mr. Habteweld Misgina, artist and environmental activist on his part gave extensive briefing on new ways of inspiring the international community in general and the youth in particular using his paintings dedicated to tree planting and natural resources management.

Participants representing various countries and international organizations on their part commending Eritrea's experience on different approaches of promoting the Greening Campaign and the introduction of the energy saving 'Adhanet' stove expressed their admiration on the way Artist Habteweld Misgina came up with to inspire the international community to give tree planting and forest conservation the desired focus through his paintings.

Ambassador Alem Tsehaye also urged participants about the need of country parties experience sharing and working together to minimize the risk of desertification.

The 14th Conference of Parties of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) that was opened on 2 September in New Delhi, India, will continue until13 September.