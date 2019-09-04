Algeria: Education Minister Kicks Off New School Year 2019-2020 From Ghardaia

Ghardaia (Algeria) — Minister of National Education Abdelhakim Belabed on Wednesday officially opened the new school year 2019-2020 from Ghardaia (600-km south of Algiers) as more than nine million pupils are expected to join classes nationwide.

The minister chaired a symbolic ceremony at a school located in a so-called "area of sciences," about 10 km south of the province's administrative centre, to officially launch the new school year.

Belabed, along with the social partners of the educational sector, attended an inaugural lesson, in the school, dealing with "the love of the country, loyalty to national unity and rejection of all forms of fitna (sedition)."

Later, Belabed is due start an inspection visit to the educational facilities of the region.