South Africa: Two South Africans, One Zimbabwean Woman Among Five Killed During Violent Gauteng Unrest

Gauteng police have identified three of the five victims of recent violent attacks in the province - two of whom were South Africans, while a third was a Zimbabwean woman.

Police confirmed to News24 on Wednesday that the two men killed on Tuesday in Brixton and Sophiatown were South Africans, while the security guard killed in Hillbrow on Monday was a Zimbabwean woman.

Police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said the nationalities of the two men killed in Hillbrow and Jeppestown on Monday and Tuesday respectively were still unknown.

All five victims killed during the unrest were shot, Dlamini added.

Since the unrest spread from Tshwane to Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni on Sunday, 289 people have been arrested for looting and public violence.

Foreign nationals have been the main target in the unrest, with dozens of shops looted and burnt, although South African-owned shops have also been broken into and looted.

"Last night in Ekurhuleni, a total of 100 people were arrested when police responded to several incidents of public violence and looting," Dlamini said in a statement.

"54 of these suspects were surrounded by the police in Tokoza and Katlehong whilst they were inside two businesses stealing furniture and groceries. Others were arrested for public violence in Buhle Park, Germiston and Elsburg for public violence."

Since the arrests, there had also been a stark decline in public violence and looting in areas of Johannesburg and Tshwane on Wednesday, Dlamini added.

News24 reported on Wednesday that the unrest in the Pretoria CBD was finally over, after the City of Tshwane and taxi operators reached an agreement.

While the taxi drivers were demonstrating in the CBD last Wednesday, after one of their own was shot and killed after accosting an alleged drug dealer, both the City and taxi associations distanced taxi operators from the violence and looting during the protests.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Police Minister Bheki Cele have condemned the violence and attacks.

Source: News24