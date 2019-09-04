Mozambique: Frelimo and Renamo Militants Murdered in Dondo

Maputo — Unidentified assailants stabbed to death an official of Mozambique's ruling Frelimo Party in the district of Dondo, in the central province of Sofala, on Monday, according to a report in the "Mozambique Political Process Bulletin", published by the anti-corruption NGO, the Centre for Public Integrity (CIP).

Carla Andre was the Frelimo secretary in the area of Mutua. Three people entered her house and murdered her. A member of the main opposition party, the former rebel movement Renamo (whose name has not been released), has been arrested in connection with the crime.

A 37 year old Renamo member, Julio Amisse, was beaten to death in Mafambisse, also in Dondo district on the same day. He was a former member of the second opposition party, the Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM), who recently defected to Renamo.

The Renamo Mafambisse delegate, Josef Fatima, accused MDM members of responsibility for the murder. The police say the killing is under investigation.

In Chicualacuala district, in the southern province of Gaza, two Frelimo members have been arrested and accused with an attack upon a Renamo member, who is currently hospitalised in the provincial capital, Xai-Xai.

In Manica province, the MDM on Tuesday accused Frelimo of burning down the homes of its delegates in Macossa and Guro districts.

Humberto Escova, the MDM provincial delegate, told reporters that in Macossa "individuals went to the house of the district political delegate. They set fire to his home and his barn. Nobody was harmed, but our delegate lost all his possessions".

Escova added that in Catinguilene village "they went to the MDM office, took down our flag and stole propaganda material". Complaints have been made to the police in both cases, and Escova was sure that Frelimo was responsible.

Daniel Andicene, of the Frelimo election office in Manica, cited in Wednesday's issue of the independent daily "O Pais", denied that Frelimo had anything to do with these events.

He claimed that such accusations were habitual tactics of the opposition when elections approached. He said Frelimo was too busy with its campaign to pay attention to these accusations.