Mozambique: Momade Wants 'Military Junta' to Come to Its Senses

Maputo — Quelimane (Mozambique), 4 Sep (AIM) - Ossufo Momade, the leader and presidential candidate of Mozambique's main opposition party, the former rebel movement Renamo, on his arrival in the central city of Quelimane on Tuesday proved reluctant to say anything substantive about the current crisis within Renamo.

Dissident Renamo guerrillas, calling themselves the "Renamo Military Junta", say they have overthrown Momade and that their leader, Mariano Nhongo, is now the President of Renamo.

Asked about this dispute by reporters at Quelimane airport, Momade simply said "Nhongo is a Mozambican citizen and he is from Renamo. What we ask of Nhongo is that he comes to his senses".

He gave no indication of whether the Renamo leadership has made any attempt to contact Nhongo.

What is abundantly clear, however, is that the Junta's threats to sabotage the election campaign have so far come to nothing. Despite bloodthirsty threats in interviews given by Nhongo last week to kill election campaigners, there has been no sign of any intervention by the Junta.

All three of the main presidential candidates - the incumbent, Filipe Nyusi of the ruling Frelimo Party, Momade, and Daviz Simango of the Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM) - have held large rallies without any serious incident. There has been sporadic violence between Frelimo, Renamo and MDM members, but this has nothing to do with the "military junta".

Momade was met at the airport by a huge crowd which accompanied him on a march to the Chirangono sports field on the outskirts of Quelimane, where he claimed there was "no doubt" he would win the election.

"With Renamo and Ossufo Momade victorious, Mozambique will be a country free of corruption", he boasted.

He made sharp criticisms of the most obvious recent case of corruption - the "hidden debts" contracted under the previous government, headed by President Armando Guebuza. This refers to the loans for over two billion US dollars obtained by the fraudulent companies Ematum (Mozambique Tuna Company), Proindicus and MAM (Mozambique Asset Management) from the banks Credit Suisse and VTB of Russia, on the basis of illicit loan guarantees issued by Guebuza's finance minister Manuel Chang (currently under police custody in South Africa).

Since all three companies are effectively bankrupt, Mozambique is now liable for the full amount of the loans, plus interest. Momade insisted that not a penny of the illicit debts should be paid.

"We always said that Mozambicans should not pay the debt that the others caused", he declared. "This hidden debt is their responsibility. No Mozambican should pay".

He claimed that the 20 people arrested in Maputo in connection with the hidden debt scandal are "small fry". In fact, they include the former head of the Security and Intelligence Service (SISE), Gregorio Leao, the former head of SISE economic intelligence, Antonio do Rosario, who became chairperson of all three fake companies, Guebuza's oldest son, Ndambi, and the former president's political adviser, Renato Matusse, none of whom could reasonably be described as "small fry".

Momade introduced Renamo's candidate for governor of Zambezia province, Manuel de Araujo. The introduction was scarcely necessary, since Araujo has been mayor of Quelimane since 2011. He is certainly much better known in the city than Momade, who only became leader of Renamo in the wake of the death of his predecessor, Afonso Dhlakama in May 2018.

Interviewed by the independent daily "O Pais", Araujo declared that Zambezia is not poor, but has been impoverished because of the alleged lack of development policies. He failed to mention the impact of the Renamo campaign of sabotage in the early 1980s, which brought the Zambezia economy to its knees. Among Renamo's victims in that period were the tea processing factories in Gurue, the sugar mill at Luabo and the Quelimane-Mocuba railway.

"The land is here, the water is still here", Araujo said. "What is missing is investment and technology. We shall go and fetch the investment and technology, because the human resources in this province are very abundant".

Momade interrupted his Zambezia campaign on Wednesday in order to return to Maputo where he will take part in the ceremonies surrounding the visit of the head of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis.