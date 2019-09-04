Mozambique: CNE Urges Parties to Respect the Law

Maputo — Mozambique's National Elections Commission (CNE) on Wednesday strongly condemned the violations of the electoral legislation that have occurred in the first four days of the campaign for the general elections scheduled for 15 October.

A statement presented at a Maputo press conference by CNE spokesperson Paulo Cuinica, said the violations ranged from destroying opponents' political propaganda to "deaths directly or indirectly associated with the election campaign".

The law, he said, banned the use of state assets (such as publicly owned buildings and government vehicles) for campaign purposes, and made it clear that election posters may not be fixed on national monuments, places of worship, or traffic signs.

The violation of these provisions was such that the CNE felt obliged to appeal to all the competing political forces to respect the law.

The CNE also urged the leaders of the party campaigns "to moderate their language in order to transmit values that should guide the election campaign". All the political forces "should not provide their members and supporters with alcoholic drinks, and should ban their consumption before and during political activity".

"The election campaign, although it is a time when rights and freedoms are amplified, should never become a stage where we witness violations of legality, and much less should it be transformed into a moment of mourning", said Cuinica.

As has happened in all previous elections, campaigners for the ruling Frelimo Party have been caught using state vehicles in several parts of the country. The number plates and photographs of these vehicles have been put on the Internet. So what did the CNE plan to do about it?, reporters asked.

Cuinica replied that the CNE has no power to punish people who break the law. It was up to citizens who spotted a crime to contact the authorities, he said, just as the CNE itself would have to inform the police if it knew that a crime had been committed.

As for the 180 million meticais (2.9 million dollars) from the state budget allocated to the political parties for the election campaign, Cuinica said the first 50 per cent has now been distributed - apart from four minor parties who do not yet have a tax number (NUIT), and one which had not even picked up the form to apply for the money.

Cuinica appealed to the parties "to use the funds only for their intended purpose and in a rational manner". He warned that only those parties which fully justified the use of the first 50 per cent would receive the second instalment (25 per cent). The third instalment (also 25 per cent) was likewise dependent on a satisfactory explanation of how the first two instalments had been used.