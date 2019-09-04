Uganda: Police Release CCTV Images of Suspect in the Nagirinya Murder

The Uganda Police Force have released CCTV footage showing incidents that occurred prior to and after the kidnap of Ms Mariam Nagirinya and her driver Mr Ronald Kitayimbwa last week.

In a statement issued by the Police Deputy Spokesperson, Ms Polly Namaye, the images were retrieved from an Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) camera.

The force is appealing to anyone who could have useful information in regard to the suspect in the footage to go forth and report to the nearest police station.

In the images released, the suspect appears to be wearing a white shirt, a red blazer and a cap on his head.

"This is therefore to appeal to members of the public, and to any other person(s) who have useful information, leading to the arrest of this suspect in the pictures to contact the nearest Police station or call telephone numbers: 0714667793/ 0714668079/0714668105or toll free 0800909990/ 800121222," the statement reads.

This follows a public uproar about the 'negilgence' of the force as some people including the deceased's family blamed the incident on police's failure to act on time when the case was reported to them.

Nagirinya's father Mr Anthony Lubowa said the police officers on duty did not take the matter serious and instead played ping pong, taking them back and forth.

Ms Nagirinya, 28, was the project manager at Community Integrated Development Initiative, an NGO while her driver Mr Kitayimbwa, 35, was a bodaboda rider who is now survived by a wife and five children.

Nagirinya is said to have been abducted from outside her home in Lungujja, Busega Zone, Kampala on last Wednesday night and driven to Mukono District where she and Kitayimbwa are believed to have been murdered from before dumping their bodies in the channel of Nakituruli, off Kayunga Road, Mukono District.