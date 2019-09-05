Africa: Xenophobic Attacks - Air Peace to Evacuate Nigerians From South Africa - Onyeanma

Abuja — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform the general public that following the recent unfortunate xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals, including Nigerians in South Africa, the Proprietor of Air Peace Airlines Chief Allen Onyema, has volunteered to send an aircraft from Friday 6th September 2019 to evacuate Nigerians who wish to return to Nigeria free of charge.

The general public is hereby advised to inform their relatives in South Africa to take advantage of this laudable gesture.

Customers will continue to return mutilated notes to banks after Sept.2 -- CBN(Opens in a new browser tab)

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen signed by the Ministry spokesperson Mr Ferdinand Nwonye.

According to the statement, "Interested Nigerians are therefore advised to liaise with the High Commission of Nigeria in Pretoria and the Consulate General of Nigeria in Johannesburg for further necessary arrangement. "

Vanguard