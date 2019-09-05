Africa: Xenophobic Attacks - Air Peace to Evacuate Nigerians From South Africa - Onyeanma

4 September 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Victoria Ojeme

Abuja — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform the general public that following the recent unfortunate xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals, including Nigerians in South Africa, the Proprietor of Air Peace Airlines Chief Allen Onyema, has volunteered to send an aircraft from Friday 6th September 2019 to evacuate Nigerians who wish to return to Nigeria free of charge.

The general public is hereby advised to inform their relatives in South Africa to take advantage of this laudable gesture.

Customers will continue to return mutilated notes to banks after Sept.2 -- CBN(Opens in a new browser tab)

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen signed by the Ministry spokesperson Mr Ferdinand Nwonye.

According to the statement, "Interested Nigerians are therefore advised to liaise with the High Commission of Nigeria in Pretoria and the Consulate General of Nigeria in Johannesburg for further necessary arrangement. "

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
South Africa
Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.