Africa: Obi Condemns Xenophobia in South Africa

4 September 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Nwafor

The vice presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Peter Obi, has called on South Africans to stop the attacks on foreigners, including Nigerians.

This was contained in a statement by his media office.

Obi reminded the South African government about Nigeria's support during the Apartheid struggle and insisted that what Nigeria needs from them at all times are love and accommodation.

He added that now is the time for Nigerians in South Africa to unite and protect one another from those he called "criminals on rampage."

He said other nationals in foreign lands, such as Indians and the Jews, absorb the catastrophes of life because they were always together.

Xenophobic attacks: Defend yourself or come back home - Ohanaeze youths(Opens in a new browser tab)

He recalled his visit to South Africa in 2015 when the country experienced a similar attack, noting that he was saddened that such was repeating itself, especially when some high-ranking South African politicians he held meetings with during the trip assured him that South African government would be proactive towards preventing a repeat.

Obi said what the South Africans were doing are pathetic and regrettable considering that a lot of their nationals were in Nigeria and other countries of the world doing various businesses without anybody ever harassing them.

"Such attacks would for long remain a clog in the wheel of African Union," Obi concluded.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Southern Africa
South Africa
Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.