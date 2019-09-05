Africa: Xenophobia - Coalition Demand Probe of Nigerian Commission in South Africa

Coalition for Good Governance and Economic Justice in Africa, CGGEJA has urged the Federal Republic of Nigeria to investigate Nigerian Commission in South Africa over allegation of failure to provide shelter and protection to Nigeria citizens who sought refuge during the chaos and bloodletting.

The Coalition Country Director, Mr John Mayaki called on South Africa law enforcement authorities to commenced immediate operations to uncover the identity of perpetrators responsible for the despicable tragedy and bring them to task with the full force of the law.

"The Coalition for Good Governance and Economic Justice in Africa condemns, in the strongest terms possible, the horrific xenophobic attacks carried out by some South Africans against Nigerians and other foreign nationals living in the country.

"This contemptible act which, not for the first time, was aimed at destroying the livelihood of innocent people on the mere basis of their citizenship, is another crime too far and emblematic of other underlying problems particularly poor education and insecurity.

"The enduring misguided belief that Nigerians who migrated to the country for economic or educational purposes, like other citizens across the globe, are responsible for the woes of South Africa is not only ignorant but dangerous.

"We demand that the law enforcement authorities in South Africa immediately commence operations to uncover the identity of the perpetrators responsible for the despicable tragedy and bring them to task with the full force of the law.

"Furthermore, we demand a probe into the allegations that the Nigerian Commission in South Africa failed to provide shelter and protection to citizens who sought refuge in it during the chaos and bloodletting.

Mayaki tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to escalate diplomatic talks with the South African government with a view to enforcing the punishment of everyone who participated and abetted the crime against Nigerians and obtaining clear assurances that the state agencies are not complicit, as some images portrayed, and are committed that this will never happen again.

"There are no justifications for the vicious crime and we hope that South Africans will embark on a somber soul-searching on how it can unleash such terror on fellow Africans, especially Nigerians who endured numerous personal sacrifices in the fight against Apartheid and securing freedom of the majority of South Africans from white minority rule.

"We understand that at this moment of confusion, uncertainty, and charged emotions, we are given to anger and other extreme feelings. We however appeal to the public to exercise caution and channel our grievances to the law enforcement agencies who are backed by law to investigate the crimes and punish offenders, as opposed to embarking on reprisal attacks and spreading violence.

"Our hearts and prayers are with the victims of the attacks and their families. We pray to God to give strength to all who have suffered losses during this catastrophe."

Vanguard