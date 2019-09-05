Nigeria: Xenophobia - MTN Shuts Down All Stores, Service Centres Across Nigeria

4 September 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Salome Nuhu

Telecoms giant, MTN, has shut all its stores and service centres across Nigeria.

This, the company said, is to protect its customers and staff, following attacks on its facilities in "Lagos, Ibadan and Uyo."

PREMIUM TIMES reported the attack on an MTN facility in Uyo on Tuesday.

MTN, like other South African businesses in Nigeria, has come under attack since Tuesday as Nigerians retaliated xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

The federal government has cautioned against such retaliatory attacks.

Other South African-linked businesses that have been attacked in Nigeria include retail stores, Shoprite and PEP.

MTN is Nigeria's largest mobile phone company.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.