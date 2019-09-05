Africa: Breaking - Nigeria Recalls Ambassador to South Africa

Nigeria has recalled its Ambassador to South Africa, Kabiru Bala, and also pulled out of the World Economic Summit holding in Cape Town on Wednesday.

A presidential source told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Nigeria also demanded full compensation for the loss of life and property of Nigerians affected by the xenophobic attack.

There has been a flurry of diplomatic activities between the two countries since tension over xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa escalated following the report of fresh attacks on Saturday.

On Tuesday, Nigeria's Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, summoned the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Bobby Moroe, over the attacks.

The Presidency also announced on Tuesday that President Muhammadu Buhari would be sending an envoy to South Africa on the issue.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how Shoprite malls were attacked in Lagos and Ibadan on Tuesday. Also, some protesters on Wednesday morning stormed a Shoprite mall in Abuja to protest the attack on Nigerians in South Africa.