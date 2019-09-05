Zimbabwe: Civil Servants Start Receiving COLA Payments

5 September 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Africa Moyo and Farirai Machivenyika

GOVERNMENT has started paying cost of living adjustments (COLA) to civil servants, with health workers becoming the first group to receive their dues yesterday.

The health workers' COLA was agreed on after a Health Service Bipartite Negotiating Panel (HSBNP) met on August 28, 2019.

At the meeting, it was also agreed that the COLA be paid to members of the health service with effect from August 1, 2019.

In a statement to The Herald last night, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said funds have since been released for payment of the COLA, which was disbursed through normal salary payments.

"Government availed resources for the implementation of the agreed Cost of Living Adjustment.

"The Ministry of Health and Child Care confirms that health workers have been paid COLA through the normal salary disbursement channels today (yesterday), the 4th of September 2019," reads the statement.

Government and civil servants' representatives agreed on a cost of living adjustment pegged between 55 percent and 76 percent on a sliding scale, which will see the least-paid worker taking home $1 023 per month.

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi told the National Assembly during the question and answer session yesterday that most civil servants will start getting their increments this week.

Minister Ziyambi is also the leader of Government business in Parliament.

The increments were awarded by Government last month as part of efforts to address the concerns of its workers.

