Kenya: Ayub Timbe Boost for Harambee Stars

5 September 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

China-based winger Ayub Timbe will on Thursday morning join Harambee Stars in camp as they prepare to face Uganda Cranes in an international friendly at the Moi International Sports Center in Kasarani on Sunday.

The Beijing Renhe player arrived in the country on Wednesday afternoon and is set to hold his first training session with the team on Thursday morning.

He joins eight more foreign-based players that are already in camp; Eric Johanna who features for IF Brommapojkarna in Sweden, Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol, Japan), Francis Kahata (Simba SC, Tanzania), Faruk Shikhalo (Yanga SC, Tanzania) and Eric Ouma (Vasalunds IF, Sweden).

Others are Jesse Were (Zesco United, Zambia), Patrick Matasi (St George SC, Ethiopia) and Cliff Nyakeya who recently joined Egyptian top-tier side FC Masr.

Zambia-based duo of Anthony Akumu and David Owino were not called up to the team as well as Christopher Mbamba who features for Swedish Division One side IK Oddevold.

Team captain Victor Wanyama who has been at the centre of transfer rumours recently requested to be omitted from the squad.

Left-back Aboud Omar has not been active after Africa Cup of Nations and also requested to be excused from the Sunday friendly. Youngster Joseph Okumu recently completed a move to Swedish top-tier side IF Elfsborg and is working round the clock to secure paperwork and will therefore not be part of the Harambee Stars squad.

Belgium-based Johanna Omolo is nursing an injury and will miss the friendly as well.

Uganda meanwhile were due to arrive in the country on Thursday morning ahead of the Sunday friendly match.

