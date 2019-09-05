Kenya: Former Governor Akaranga Declares Interest in FKF Presidency

4 September 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By David Kwalimwa

Former Vihiga governor Moses Akaranga has announced his intention to contest for Football Kenya Federation's (FKF) presidency in the national elections set for between now and February next year.

In an exclusive interview with Nairobi News on Wednesday, the 60-year-old promised to work with the government, corporate and other stakeholders to improve the standards of football in the country, if elected to office.

Akaranga cited Harambee Stars recent home defeat to Tanzania in the 2021 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers as proof that the standards of the game are dwindling.

"Our fans were very disappointed when we got beaten at home by Tanzania," said Akaranga.

"And our clubs and players are all suffering because there is no money. I am going to work with the government to ensure we enact a law that enables all profit-making companies in the country to sponsor sports and football as part of the corporate social responsibility (CSR)," he said.

Akaranga, who lost the Vihiga gubernatorial position to Wilberforce Otichillo during the 2017 general elections, says his love for football commenced during his stint as an administrator at Barclays Bank in 1984.

FOOTBALL CLUB

He helped found the institution's football team which rose through the ranks to compete in the top-flight league.

"I was also the only governor who started a County Football team. Currently, I own Vihiga Bullets which competes in the National Super League," he outlined his contribution to the game.

Current FKF president Nick Mwendwa has also announced his intention to run for a second and final four-year term.

About 80 delegates, drawn from Counties, football teams, plus representatives of referees, supporters and women football are expected to participate in the elections.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.