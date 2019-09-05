Malawi: Hrdc Demands Arrest of DPP Cadets for Demos Disruption

4 September 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Alfred Chauwa & Owen Khamula

A high level Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) and Attorney General meeting was nearly thrown into disarray after the rights activists demanded a clause be added in their commitments for peaceful demonstrations to arrest and take to court Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) youth cadets who disrupt the protests.

Deputy IG Nyondo speaking during the meeting Mtambo far right semvereka 2(R), Khwima Uchizi 3(R).

HRDC officials, at the meeting which was held in the absence of the Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale but attended by top police officers and officials from the Attorney General offices, showed displeasure after noting that this clause was not included in the commitment paper.

The meeting went on after assurances that anyone caught disrupting the peaceful demonstrations would be arrested and be brought before the court.

Khwima Chizi, lawyer representing HRDC said he was impressed with the progress on the talks.

"We have made progress. The talks have gone the way we had wanted," said Chizi.

He said the court will now endorse what had been agreed during the meeting for peaceful demonstrations.

"We will drop an intent order on how the demos should be conducted. The intent order would be binding and all parties shall abide by the order," he said.

Deputy Inspector General of police, John Nyondo, told HRDC officials to ensure that protesters are unarmed, marshals should be deployed with their numbers and identies known for planning purposes, there should be transport ready for protesters after the demos and the media should stop live covered of the protests.

However, some of the issues the HRDC opposed to include; the police should train marshals, police to have personal details of the marshals, HRDC to provide transport to protesters after demonstrations and party leaders not to be given platform to talk to protesters.

The rights defenders also asked Attorney General to advise Malawi Broadcasting Corporation to stop hate programmes within or after demonstrations, saying the propaganda on MBC fuels anger amongst protesters.

HRDC also said there is need for the AG office to advise City councils to stop playing politics with issues to do with demonstrations.

"For example the behavior of Blantyre City Council leaves a lot to be desired at one time they told us that they will not allow demonstrations in Blantyre because all roads will be busy with other business, that was not fair to Malawians," said HRDC Chair Timothy Mtambo.

On the other hand, government demanded that HRDC should respect and uphold Section 38 of the Constitution which talks about peaceful demonstrations.

Government further demanded that HRDC should be addressing the protesters and advise them against violence during demonstrations.

The two sides have agreed on a set of dos and don'ts during future demonstrations to avert violence, looting and destruction of property.

Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal issued a 14-day moratorium against the HRDC from holding any demonstrations in Malawi.

The decision by Justice Lovemore Chikopa followed an appeal by Attorney General against the HRDC after High Court Judge Kenyatta Nyirenda refused to grant the AG an injunction against the protests.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.