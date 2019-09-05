Malawi CSOs Petition Continental, Regional Bodies Over SA Xenophobic Attacks

4 September 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Civil rights activists in the country have petitioned regional and continental bodies to have an extraordinary meeting to discuss the current wave of xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Mkwezalamba and some activist

Robert Mkwezalamba, the executive director of Malawi Black Empowerment Network said if unchecked, the xenophobic attacks can spread to other countries in retaliation.

"There is need for Sadc, Comesa, African Union and United Nations to meet immediately to find a lasting solution to this growing problem," said Mkwezalamba.

He said African leaders can work together to end the violence which threatens the economies of South Africa and other African countries.

At least seven people have died during the three day attacks and the government of South Africa has been blamed for not doing enough to contain the situation.

