Rwanda: Former Manchester United Manager Louis Van Gaal Arrives in Rwanda Ahead of Kwita Izina Event

4 September 2019
The New Times (Kigali)

Former Manchester United and Barcelona manager Louis van Gaal has arrived in Rwanda ahead of this year's Gorilla Naming Ceremony, commonly known as Kwita Izina, on Friday.

The Dutchman, 68, arrived on Tuesday and he is one of the 25 personalities set to name baby gorillas on Friday.

Regarded as one of the most decorated managers in world football, van Gaal - who won 20 major honours in his managerial career - officially announced his retirement from football in March this year.

At club level, he served as manager for Ajax, AZ Alkmaar, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester United, while he also had had two spells in charge of the Netherlands national team, and guided them to World Cup bronze in 2014, in Brazil.

Among other major titles, he won the UEFA Champions League with Ajax in 1995, and two Spanish La Liga titles with Barcelona. His final silverware was the 2016 FA Cup with Manchester United, two days before he got sacked and replaced by Jose Mourinho.

Van Gaal is among global stars who will be giving names to 25 baby gorillas this year. Other celebrities on the namers' list include Arsenal legend Tony Adams and American RnB singer Ne-Yo.

With the country celebrating 15 years since the maiden Kwita Izina event was held, Rwanda Development Board (RDB) has organised a mega music concert, which will be headlined by Ne-Yo and Rwanda's US-based Meddy at the recently inaugurated Kigali Arena.

