Kenya: Battle Against Flu Gets a Boost With Sh1.2 Billion Grant

The world could get a universal vaccine that is effective against all strains of influenza viruses. This is after eight scientists received funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to develop a flu vaccine that does not require frequent modification like the ones currently available.

HIGH-RISK GROUPS

The current flu shots against respiratory infection caused by influenza viruses are not effective against all of them, making it mandatory for vulnerable people like children, the elderly, and healthcare workers to be vaccinated annually.

Estimates place their effectiveness at 40 per cent, meaning the jab only reduces the risk of someone seeking influenza-related treatment by two-fifths.

However, new research could change this, after scientists receives $12 million (Sh1.2 billion) from the Gates Foundation in partnership with Flu Lab, a philanthropic organisation, a year after the foundation originally intended to release the money.

The funding for the desired vaccine will be given as a maximum grant of $2 million (Sh200 million) and stretched over two years.

The announcement was made last week at the world's largest scientific conference on flu held in Singapore, an international health news website, STAT reported.

Influenza (commonly referred to as flu) is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat, and sometimes the lungs. Viral infections can be deadly, especially among high-risk groups.

As the weather begins to cool down, cases of the flu begin to rise. This is referred to as the "flu season." This season is said to be likely go on until October.

ECONOMIC BURDEN

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the influenza virus is transmitted primarily by droplets of respiratory secretions of infected persons. Influenza occurs all over the world, with an annual global attack rate estimated at five to 10 per cent in adults and 20 to 30 per cent in children.

It spreads rapidly around the world during epidemics or pandemics and imposes a considerable economic burden.

While it is estimated that 1 million people die from the disease globally, in Sub-Saharan Africa, a study published in 2013 noted that little data exists, and poor disease surveillance makes the region ill-prepared to detect a new influenza strain.

The WHO, in its Global Influenza Strategy 2019-2030 published earlier this year, said another global influenza pandemic is inevitable, and will carry an enormous economic burden of up to $500 billion.

"Therefore, better tools for the prevention, detection, control, and treatment of influenza are needed and both global and particularly national preparedness for pandemic threats are essential," it said.

Three types of influenza viruses (A, B, and C) are widespread globally and infect a significant number of children and adults every year.

PANDEMIC

An influenza vaccine that offers protection against a wide variety of viruses that infect people every winter and those in nature that could emerge to trigger a disruptive and deadly pandemic is nowhere in sight just yet.

"It became quite clear, looking at what we received, that this was too optimistic," said Keith Klugman, director of the pneumonia programme at the Gates Foundation during an interview with STAT.

"And so that was the reason for a shift to a more basic science approach. There is literally nothing at the moment close enough that we saw that we thought we could pursue," he said.

Two months ago, two people succumbed to the disease and three others, including two doctors who attended to the patients, were treated for severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) caused by the influenza virus (type A/H3N2).

The patient who died barely 24 hours after going to the hospital was admitted to MP Shah Hospital, with flu-like symptoms, chest pain, and difficulty in breathing.

CONTAGIOUS

Typically, flu seasons that are dominated by H3N1 are more severe, particularly among at-risk groups such as the elderly and young children. This strain is similar to swine flu and people living with chronic conditions, and whose immune systems are weak, should be vaccinated against the flu.

The WHO reviews the world epidemiological situation twice every year and, if necessary, recommends new vaccine strain (s) in accordance with the available evidence.

"In general, seasonal influenza vaccines are trivalent, containing a mixture of influenza A and B strains, thought most likely to circulate in the coming season," notes the health agency's website.

There are two types of influenza vaccine available at the moment: an inactivated (killed) preparation that is injected, and an attenuated one normally administered through the nose.

