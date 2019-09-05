South Africa: Ndlovu Youth Choir Through to Final of America's Got Talent

Cape Town — The Ndlovu Youth Choir is through to the final of America's Got Talent. The choir gained international attention when they posted a cover version of Ed Sheeran's song "Shape of You" in 2018. The cover version landed them millions of views on YouTube, and they also filmed a music video with Wouter Kellerman, a Grammy Award-winning South African flautist, producer and composer.

The attention enabled them to land an audition on America's Got Talent with the World Cup 2010 theme song Waka Waka, which had the audience and judges on their feet. Since then, the act has been one of the show's undisputed highlights, receiving standing ovations at every performance. The choir's follow up performance was the rendition of Vicky Sampson's "African Dream.

The choir kept up the momentum with the U2 song "Beautiful Day" which secured them a spot in the semi finals.

Never letting up on the pace and energy they set from the beginning of the competition, their rendition of Steve Winwood's 1986 hit  "Higher Love" booked their spot in the final.

Here's holding thumbs for the Ndlovu Youth Choir that they go all the way and take the crown, proving to themselves and the world that indeed "dreams can come true"...

