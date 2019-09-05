South Africa: ATCL Plane Seized in South Africa Finally Lands At Julius Nyerere International Airport

4 September 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By By the Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — Air Tanzania Corporation Limited (ATCL) plane- Airbus A220-300, which was impounded on August 23 following a court order has today September 4, landed at the Julius Nyerere International Airport, in Dar es Salaam

The plane was released after the Gauteng Lower Division Court, Johannesburg ordered its release. Initially the same court ordered that the seizure of the aircraft an Airbus A220-300 after Namibian-born farmer Hermanus Steyn obtained a court order to ground it.

Mr Steyn's Rift Valley Seed Company Ltd among other properties was nationalized by the government in 1982.

In the ruling the court also ordered Mr Hermanus Steyn to pay the costs of the lawsuit including the costs occasioned by employment of two counsels.

Foreign affairs minister Professor Palamagamba Kubudi led top government official in receiving the plane.

He congratulated his deputy Dr Damas Ndumbaro, who led a team of Tanzanian lawyers, who went to South Africa to contest the initial court decision, which was in favour of Mr Steyn.

Speaking at the airport Dr Ndumbaro said basically Tanzania won because the court has no jurisdictions to make such kind of judgement.

