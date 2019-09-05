Uganda: 13 Admitted As Govt Confirms Cholera Outbreak in Busia

13 cases of Cholera have been confirmed in Busia district in eastern Uganda.

The affected areas are Busia Municipality in the villages of Kisenyi, Arubaine, Madibira, and Solo. 12 cases were registered in one family after they were admitted last week at Dabani hospital and another case was registered on Tuesday.

Benna Nanyama, the acting district health officer says that the samples of blood from the victims which were taken to Mbale regional hospital tested positive of cholera.

Nanyama said that the district has delegated the health team to alert community members about the cholera outbreak and also create awareness and behavioural change to fight the disease.

Fred Ouma, the manager Uganda Red Cross Busia Branch says that they are working together with the district health team to create awareness and they will ensure the facilities and the home of cholera victims are disinfected before they are discharged.