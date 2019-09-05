Uganda: 13 Admitted As Govt Confirms Cholera Outbreak in Busia

5 September 2019
The Observer (Kampala)

13 cases of Cholera have been confirmed in Busia district in eastern Uganda.

The affected areas are Busia Municipality in the villages of Kisenyi, Arubaine, Madibira, and Solo. 12 cases were registered in one family after they were admitted last week at Dabani hospital and another case was registered on Tuesday.

Benna Nanyama, the acting district health officer says that the samples of blood from the victims which were taken to Mbale regional hospital tested positive of cholera.

Nanyama said that the district has delegated the health team to alert community members about the cholera outbreak and also create awareness and behavioural change to fight the disease.

Fred Ouma, the manager Uganda Red Cross Busia Branch says that they are working together with the district health team to create awareness and they will ensure the facilities and the home of cholera victims are disinfected before they are discharged.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.