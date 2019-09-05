Kenya: Sharon Otieno's First Death Anniversary - Family Calls for Justice

4 September 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ruth Mbula

Family and friends of the Rongo University student who was brutally murdered last year marked the first anniversary of her death in a low-key event Wednesday.

The event was held at her parent's home in Magare, Homa Bay.

Sharon Otieno's family lamented that politicians who pledged to help them, abandoned them as soon as the 26-year-old student was buried.

They said that some politicians promised to pay school fees for the three children that Sharon left behind but they are yet to do so.

During the event, Ms Melida Auma, Sharon's mother, said she has forgiven her daughter's killers but added that they must face justice.

"The event today was simply to call for justice for Sharon," said Ms Auma.

Sharon was murdered while she was seven months pregnant.

Migori Governor Okoth Obado was charged with the murder and released on bail.

His co-accused are Michael Oyamo and Caspal Obiero.

The case is ongoing.

