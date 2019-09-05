Malawi College of Medicine Student Gets 3 Years Jail for Class Breaking, Theft

4 September 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

A third-year Malawi College of Medicine student has abruptly cut short his medicine studies after a court sentenced him to three years in jail with hard labour for breaking into his own library and stealing two sets of computers.

Convicted student Mtendere Gwanda

Public Relations Officer for Blantyre police Augustine Nkhwazi said the Blantyre First Grade magistrate sentenced Mtendere Gwanda on Tuesday.

Nkhwazi said Mtendere broke into the information, communication, technology (ICT) library at the College of Medicine on August 31 and stole two sets of HP computers and one central processing unit (CPU).

"This happened while students were preparing to go for holidays. Management discovered that Mtendere Gwanda broke into the library after all the students had gone on holiday," said Nkhwazi.

He said the authorities at the college found out that it was Mtendere who stole the items through a cctv footage.

The police publicist said the management did not inform him about the issue when he was on holiday and waited for him until he came back to the campus after the holiday.

"After he was shown the cctv footage, Mtendere confessed to have broken into the library and stole the computers. The management ten called the police," said Nkhwazi.

In mitigation, Mtendere said he was forced to steal because he had impregnated a fellow college student who needed help.

Passing judgement, First Grade Magistrate Tsoka Banda said Mtendere needed a severe punishment to deter other would be offenders.

Mtendere, 23, hails from Malonje village in chief Malemia's area in Zomba.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.