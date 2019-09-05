Malawi Police Probe Death of Suzgo Makhumula

4 September 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Malawi Police say they are investigating the death of daughter to millionaire, late James Makhumula after reports that she committed suicide.

Limbe police spokesperson Patrick Mussa said the police are probing the death of Suzgo Makhumula through a postmortem.

The body of Suzgo was discovered at 5am on Monday and people said she killed herself.

Makhumula, in his time, was a millionaire owning a fleet of buses and was Treasurer General of the United Democratic Front (UDF) when the party was in government before he abandoned it to join the break-away National Democratic Alliance (NDA) of Brown Mpinganjira where he became one of party financiers.

He also served as a Cabinet minister in President Bakili Muluzi administration.

Widely called 'Sir' in respect to his wealth, Makhumula also died mysteriously in what was reported as suicide with his own guy but his children sought a coroner's inquest.

