Botswana: Masisi Backs Zebras for World Cup

Gaborone — President Mokgweetsi Masisi has pledged his unwavering support for the senior national football team as they begin their journey of qualifying for the prestigious FIFA World Cup scheduled for Qatar in 2022.

Kicking off their World Cup qualifying journey, the Zebras will host the Flames of Malawi in a preliminary double header round this weekend in Francistown.

The second leg of the double header is penciled for Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on Tuesday.

President Masisi made a promise to the senior team that he was considering to be part of the crowd that would be cheering the Zebras to finish off Malawi in the second leg next week.

Dr Masisi visited Qatar earlier this year on a two-day state visit at the invitation of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of Qatar. He said while in Doha he promised the Emir that the Zebras were on their way to take part at the World Cup.

"I told the Emir that Zebras are coming, I checked out the facilities and the hospitality, they are so organised, infrastructure second to none," he said.

Dr Masisi said he invited the Zebras over for dinner to personally wish them the best of luck.

"I want nothing but for you to score and keep scoring. It is important to compete in the World Cup qualifiers, you get exposed to scouts and brands. When you walk on that pitch you are carrying yourself as an attractive, young Motswana man," he said.

He said the players would be exposed to opportunities than just playing football, and urged them to use any good opportunity of breaking through in their careers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Go out, get your boots, play, feel good and show off your handsome selves. I'm fully behind you, rise in FIFA rankings, let's get ready to celebrate, let's be anticipatory," he said.

For his part, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, Kago Ramokate said the dinner invitation was the greatest motivation for the Zebras to advance to proper levels of the qualifiers.

He said their wish as a ministry was for the team to qualify for the next round, and that it was important for President Masisi to come and give a pat on the back and wish them luck.

Botswana Football Association (BFA) president, Maclean Letshwiti applauded President Masisi for the rare and humbling gesture. He urged the Zebras to perform to the nation's expectations and bring resounding victories.

He said after a string of disappointing performances the association conducted a SWOT analysis to identify areas that needed attention.He fingered team welfare, financial welfare, technical expertise and internal matters, among others, as some areas that hindered competitiveness of the national team. Letshwiti presented the new Zebras gaffer, Adel Amrouche. He hailed the Algerian born manager as a world class coach.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>